U.S. lawmakers urge Apple to restore HKMap app used in Hong Kong -- letter

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of seven U.S. lawmakers including Senators Ted Cruz, Ron Wyden and Marco Rubio and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday urged Apple Inc AAPL.O chief executive Tim Cook to restore the HKMap app used in Hong Kong.

Earlier this month, Apple removed the app that helped Hong Kong protesters track police movements, saying it was used to target officers. Apple did not immediately comment. The group separately wrote Activision Blizzard Inc's ATVI.O chief executive Robert Kotick to reverse the company's decisions to ban players who have voiced support for pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.