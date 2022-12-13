US Markets

U.S. lawmakers unveil bipartisan bid to ban China's TikTok

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 13, 2022 — 11:33 am EST

Written by Alexandra Alper for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Tuesday announced bipartisan legislation to ban China's popular social media app TikTok, ratcheting up pressure on owner Bytedance Ltd amid U.S. fears the app could be used to spy on or censure Americans.

The legislation would block all transactions from any social media company in or under the influence of China and Russia, Rubio's office said in a news release.

A companion bill in the U.S. House of Representatives is sponsored by Republican congressman Mike Gallagher and Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi.

Bytedane did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

