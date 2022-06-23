U.S. lawmakers to unveil bill barring U.S. data flows to high risk countries

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. senators plans to introduce legislation on Thursday that would give the Biden administration the power to block exports of U.S. personal data to countries like China that they say pose national security risks.

The bill, cosponsored by Finance Committee chair Ron Wyden, a Democrat, and Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, aims to protect Americans’ sensitive personal information from being sold or transferred to high-risk foreign countries.

"Right now it’s perfectly legal for a company in China to buy huge databases of sensitive information from data brokers about the movements or health records of millions of Americans, and then share that information with the Chinese government." Wyden said in a statement announcing the legislation.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and David Shepardson)

