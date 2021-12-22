U.S. lawmakers to probe promoter Live Nation's role at deadly Travis Scott concert

By Kanishka Singh

Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers are launching an investigation into the role of events-promoting company Live Nation Entertainment LYV.N at rapper Travis Scott's concert at the Astroworld Festival in Houston last month, when 10 people died in a stampede.

U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman of the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Representatives James Comer, Kevin Brady, Al Green, and Bill Pascrell Jr. sent a letter to Live Nation President Michael Rapino for information regarding the events of the Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5, the congressional committee said.

The 10 people who died in the stampede accidentally suffocated, a medical examiner ruled earlier this month.

The victims died of compression asphyxia, essentially crushed to death in the crowd surrounding the stage. Another 300 people were injured among the audience of 50,000 people.

Victims were trapped and hemmed in by barricades on three sides, unable to escape. Eyewitnesses said spectators fell to the ground and some were trampled by the crowd.

"Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival," the lawmakers wrote in their letter to Rapino. "Experts have stated that Astroworld Festival organizers failed to heed warning signs."

The lawmakers have requested information by Jan. 7. Live Nation did not respond to a request for comment.

At least 200 lawsuits have been filed against Scott, Live Nation and others involved in the event.

Deaths at Travis Scott concert due to accidental suffocation, medical examiner says

FACTBOX-Victims of the Travis Scott rap concert stampede

Travis Scott says he was unaware of issues that led to Astroworld concert crush

Texas concert death toll rises as 22-year-old student succumbs to injuries

Criminal probe opened into stampede at outdoor rap concert in Houston that killed 8

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9620300091;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.