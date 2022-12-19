U.S. lawmakers to include ban on TikTok on government devices - sources

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers will include a proposal to bar federal government employees from using Chinese app TikTok on government-owned devices in a key spending bill, sources told Reuters on Monday.

The Senate last week voted on a bill sponsored by Republican Senator Josh Hawley to bar federal employees from using the ByteDance-owned short video app on government-owned devices. It was the latest action by U.S. lawmakers to crack down on Chinese companies amid national security fears. The ban is set to be included in a massive omnibus measure to fund U.S. government operations, the sources said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

