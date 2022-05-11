U.S. lawmakers to examine infant formula shortage

Adds details from statement, White House comment

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers plan to hold a hearing this month on shortages of infant formula, the House Energy and Commerce Committee said on Wednesday, calling the situation "increasingly alarming."

The House of Representatives panel, which is scheduled to meet May 25, did not name any company executives or other witnesses, but said it would release more details before the meeting.

The hearing will focus on the shortage's causes, efforts to increase production, and what action is needed "to ensure access to safe formula across the nation," the committee chair, Representative Frank Pallone, a Democrat, said in a statement.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday also said it was a top priority to ensure that baby formula is available amid the shortage.

Pallone said lawmakers stood ready to work with President Joe Biden's administration to resolve the shortage, although it is unclear what specific steps Congress or the White House can take to boost supplies near-term.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said it is working with manufacturers to alleviate supply issues and that several companies are at or over capacity.

Current constraints come after top supplier Abbott Laboratories ABT.N recalled Similac and other baby formula in February made at its plant in Michigan following complaints of bacterial infections in infants who consumed the products.

A number of U.S. retailers -- including Target Corp TGT.N, CVS Health Corp CVS.N and Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O -- have limited in-store and online formula purchases.

Supply chain snags and historic inflation have compounded the shortage, analysts have said, leaving about 40% of baby formula products out of stock nationwide.

Other infant formula makers in the U.S. market include British consumer goods firm Reckitt Benckiser RKT.L and Nestle SA NESN.S and Perrigo Company PLC PRGO.N.

