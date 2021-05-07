US Markets

U.S. lawmakers should prioritize automotive chips needs -- industry

WASHINGTON, May 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. auto industry and United Auto Workers union on Friday urged Congress to tie billions of dollars in government funding to boost semiconductor production to chip needs of automakers forced to slash production because of shortages.

Congress "should prioritize production of the semiconductors necessary to assemble vehicles here in the United States. This will ensure that motor vehicle manufacturers have a fair share of chips needed to meet consumer demand," said the American Automotive Policy Council, Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association and UAW on Friday in a joint statement. Tens of thousands of auto workers have faced layoffs because of production cuts due to chip shortages.

