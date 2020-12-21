U.S. lawmakers set to approve FAA reforms after Boeing 737 MAX crashes -sources

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers will include landmark reforms to how the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certifies new airplanes in the wake of two fatal Boeing BA.N 737 MAX crashes as part of a massive year-end legislative package set to be voted on as early as Monday, four congressional aides briefed on the matter said.

Aides said the language would boost FAA oversight of aircraft manufacturers, and the review of key human factors assumptions used to certify aircraft. It would also institute new measures to undue pressure within aviation manufacturing, and contains new disclosure requirements for safety-critical information, the aides said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.