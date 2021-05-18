Companies
BA

U.S. lawmakers seeking records on 737 MAX, 787 production issues

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Two key U.S. lawmakers said on Tuesday they are seeking records from Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration on production issues involving the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner.

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - Two key U.S. lawmakers said on Tuesday they are seeking records from Boeing BA.N and the Federal Aviation Administration on production issues involving the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner.

House Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio and Rick Larsen who chairs a subcommittee said they were seeking records after multiple issues recently emerged "regarding the 737 MAX as well as the 787, including electrical problems, the presence of foreign object debris in newly manufactured aircraft, and other issues."

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular