US Markets

U.S. lawmakers scramble to regulate crypto in wake of FTX turmoil

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

December 14, 2022 — 12:15 pm EST

Written by Chris Prentice and Moira Warburton for Reuters ->

By Chris Prentice and Moira Warburton

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. senators on Wednesday pressed Congress to regulate cryptocurrency under existing financial rules, as lawmakers scramble to rein in the troubled industry after prosecutors filed criminal charges against FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried.

U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday charged FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried with money laundering and fraud, among other violations. The charges capped a stunning downfall for Bankman-Fried, who amassed a fortune valued over $20 billion as he rode a cryptocurrency boom to build FTX into one of the world's largest exchanges before it abruptly collapsed this year.

"It is time for Congress to make the crypto industry follow the same money-laundering rules as everyone else," U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said during a hearing of the key Senate Banking Committee.

Republican Senator Pat Toomey, the ranking member of the Banking Committee, said he did not think the money-laundering rules were well-suited to crypto, describing existing anti-money laundering technology as "archaic."

When asked whether he believed Washington bears some blame for FTX's collapse, Toomey agreed.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice and Moira Warburton Additional reporting by Hannah Lang; Editing by Howard Goller)

((christine.prentice@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (202) 843-6464;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.