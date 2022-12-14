U.S. lawmakers scramble to regulate crypto in wake of FTX turmoil

By Chris Prentice and Moira Warburton

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. senators on Wednesday pressed Congress to regulate cryptocurrency under existing financial rules, as lawmakers scramble to rein in the troubled industry after prosecutors filed criminal charges against FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried.

U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday charged FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried with money laundering and fraud, among other violations. The charges capped a stunning downfall for Bankman-Fried, who amassed a fortune valued over $20 billion as he rode a cryptocurrency boom to build FTX into one of the world's largest exchanges before it abruptly collapsed this year.

"It is time for Congress to make the crypto industry follow the same money-laundering rules as everyone else," U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said during a hearing of the key Senate Banking Committee.

Republican Senator Pat Toomey, the ranking member of the Banking Committee, said he did not think the money-laundering rules were well-suited to crypto, describing existing anti-money laundering technology as "archaic."

When asked whether he believed Washington bears some blame for FTX's collapse, Toomey agreed.

