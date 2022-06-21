U.S. lawmakers release bipartisan Senate gun legislation
U.S. Senate negotiators on gun legislation released a bill on Tuesday that would address mass shootings by encouraging state red flag laws, enhancing mental health services, and adding juvenile records to background checks on gun buyers.
WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his Republican counterpart, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, expressed support for the gun control legislation released on Tuesday by a bipartisan group of senators.
Schumer said an initial procedural vote on the bill could come as soon as Tuesday night.
