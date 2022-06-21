U.S. lawmakers release bipartisan Senate gun legislation

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his Republican counterpart, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, expressed support for the gun control legislation released on Tuesday by a bipartisan group of senators.

Schumer said an initial procedural vote on the bill could come as soon as Tuesday night.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)

