U.S. lawmakers propose airplane certification reforms after fatal Boeing crashes

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The leaders of the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure on Monday introduced bipartisan legislation to reform the Federal Aviation Administration's aircraft certification process in the wake of two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes.

The Boeing 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

