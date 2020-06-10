U.S. lawmakers propose $22.8 bln in aid to semiconductor industry

US Markets
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday introduced a bill that would provide more than $22.8 billion in aid for semiconductor manufacturers, aiming to spur the construction of chip factories in America amid a simmering strategic technology rivalry with China.

Chip factories can cost up to $15 billion to build, with much of the expense in the form of pricey tools. The proposal would create a refundable income tax credit for semiconductor equipment, $10 billion in federal funds to match state incentives to build factories, and $12 billion in research and development funding.

