U.S. lawmakers introducing bill to give USPS $6 bln for EV delivery vehicles

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - A group of U.S. House Democrats on Monday are introducing legislation Monday that would award $6 billion to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to buy tens of thousands of additional electric delivery vehicles.

The bill sponsored by Representative Jared Huffman would require at least 75% of the new fleet be electric or zero emission vehicles. Last month, USPS said it was committed to having electric vehicles make up 10% of its next-generation fleet as part of its multibillion-dollar plan to retire its 30-year-old delivery vehicles, but could boost that if it received billions in government assistance.

