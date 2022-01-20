U.S. lawmakers call Tesla expansion in Xinjiang 'misguided'

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Two U.S. House lawmakers who head subcommittees on oversight and trade criticized Tesla's recent expansion in Xinjiang China.

"Your misguided expansion into the Xinjiang Uyghur

Autonomous Region sets a poor example and further empowers the (Chinese government)," said Democrats Bill Pascrell and Earl Blumenauer in a letter to Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk.

Tesla announced recently it opened a showroom in Xinjiang, the latest foreign firm caught up in tensions related to the far-western Chinese region where detention camps have drawn heavy criticism.

