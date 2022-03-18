US Markets
U.S. lawmakers ask Oshkosh for documents on USPS vehicle contract

A group of U.S. lawmakers led by House Oversight chair Carolyn Maloney asked Oshkosh Corp if it sought to avoid using union workers by deciding to build the next-generation U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicles in South Carolina.

Maloney and three other lawmakers want documents by April 1 from Oshkosh detailing the decision not to build the vehicles in Wisconsin and details on how quickly and the volume of electric delivery vehicles it can build.

Oshkosh did not immediately comment.

