Companies
BA

U.S. lawmakers aim to prevent FAA safety furloughs during government shutdowns

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SIEGEL

A bipartisan group of lawmakers on Tuesday are introducing legislation to prevent the furloughing of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) safety employees during government shutdowns.

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of lawmakers on Tuesday are introducing legislation to prevent the furloughing of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) safety employees during government shutdowns.

House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman and other senior Democratic and Republican lawmakers are unveiling legislation to prevent furloughs and ensure air traffic controllers continue to be paid during shutdowns, according to a fact sheet.

During the 2018-2019 federal government shutdown, more than 17,000 FAA employees -- 40% of the entire agency—were furloughed -- including the majority of the agency’s aviation safety inspectors. The proposal has the backing of major airlines, aviation unions

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA DAL UAL

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular