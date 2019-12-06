US Markets

U.S. lawmaker says Uber must take action after disclosing sexual assault reports

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee urged Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N to take action after the company disclosed Thursday it received over 3,000 reports of sexual assault related to its 1.3 billion rides in the United States last year.

Representative Peter DeFazio, a Democrat, on Friday praised Uber for releasing the information but said Uber and other companies must do more "to establish formal policies, training and reporting structures. As a country, we must ensure safety is a priority, and make it clear that sexual assault and harassment will not be tolerated anywhere, no matter where it occurs." DeFazio in November introduced legislation to help track and prevent incidents from occurring in different modes of transportation, including ridesharing companies.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

