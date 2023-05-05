News & Insights

U.S. launches $4 billion effort to electrify U.S. ports, cut emissions

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

May 05, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday launched a $4 billion effort to electrify U.S. ports and cut heavy duty truck emissions.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it was seeking input in its $3 billion Clean Ports Program to reduce pollutants at U.S. ports and its $1 billion Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicle Program to reduce vehicle emissions near ports and other truck routes. EPA wants details about the availability, market price, and performance of zero-emission trucks, zero-emission port equipment, electric charging and other infrastructure needs for zero-emission technologies.

