News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Labor Productivity Surges More Than Expected In Q3

November 02, 2023 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Labor productivity in the U.S. shot up by more than expected in the third quarter of 2023, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The Labor Department said labor productivity soared by 4.7 percent in the third quarter after surging by a revised 3.6 percent in the second quarter.

Economists had expected productivity to spike by 4.2 percent compared to the 3.5 percent jump that had been reported for the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the report said unit labor costs fell by 0.8 percent in the third quarter after shooting up by a revised 3.2 percent in the second quarter.

Unit labor costs were expected to climb by 0.7 percent compared to the 2.2 percent increase that had been reported for the previous quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.