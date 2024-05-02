News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Labor Productivity Rises Less Than Expected In Q1

May 02, 2024 — 08:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed labor productivity in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the first quarter of 2024.

The Labor Department said labor productivity rose by 0.3 percent in the first quarter after spiking by a revised 3.5 percent in the fourth quarter.

Economists had expected productivity to climb by 0.8 percent compared to the 3.2 percent surge that had been reported for the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the report said unit labor costs soared by 4.7 percent in the first quarter following a revised unchanged reading in the fourth quarter.

Economists had expected labor costs to shoot up by 3.2 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase that had been reported for the previous quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.