News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Labor Productivity Jumps More Than Expected In Q4

February 01, 2024 — 08:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing U.S. labor productivity surged by more than expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The report said labor productivity shot up by 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter after soaring by a downwardly revised 4.9 percent in the third quarter.

Economists had expected labor productivity to jump by 2.5 percent compared to the 5.2 percent spike that had been reported for the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said unit labor costs rose by 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter after falling by 1.1 percent in the third quarter.

Unit labor costs were expected to increase by 1.7 percent compared to the 1.2 percent slump that had been reported for the previous quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.