News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Labor Productivity Jumps Less Than Previously Estimated In Q2

September 07, 2023 — 08:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed labor productivity in the U.S. jumped by less than previously estimated in the second quarter.

The Labor Department said the surge in productivity in the second quarter was downwardly revised to 3.5 percent from 3.7 percent. Economists had expected the pace of growth to be upwardly revised to 3.8 percent.

The spike in labor productivity in the first quarter still reflects a notable rebound from the 1.2 percent slump in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the report said the jump in unit labor costs in the second quarter was upwardly revised to 2.2 percent from 1.6 percent. Economists had expected the increase to be unrevised.

The bigger than previously estimated increase in unit labor costs in the second quarter came on the heels of a 3.3 percent surge in the first quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.