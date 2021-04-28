U.S. Labor Board says evidence presented by union in Amazon vote 'could be grounds for overturning election'

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - The National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday said evidence submitted by the Retail Wholesale and Department Store union "could be grounds for overturning" Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O union election in Alabama if introduced at a hearing.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington Editing by Chris Reese)

((nandita.bose@thomsonreuters.com; +12023545868; Reuters Messaging: nandita.bose.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.