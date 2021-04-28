US Markets
U.S. Labor Board says evidence presented by union in Amazon vote 'could be grounds for overturning election'

Nandita Bose Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - The National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday said evidence submitted by the Retail Wholesale and Department Store union "could be grounds for overturning" Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O union election in Alabama if introduced at a hearing.

