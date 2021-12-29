U.S. labor board impounds ballots in union-removal vote at Exxon refinery – website

HOUSTON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday impounded ballots that will decide whether the United Steelworkers (USW) continues to represent workers at an Exxon Mobil XOM.N oil refinery in southeast Texas, according to a website managed by removal supporters.

The NLRB has said it may impound the ballots while it reviews complaints filed by the USW union alleging Exxon barred workers from its Beaumont, Texas, plant on May 1 to break the union. The USW also charged the decertification campaign was improperly supported by the company.

(Reporting by Ewin Seba)

