U.S. Labor Board calls Exxon Texas refinery lockout unlawful -notice

HOUSTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said a 10-month lockout of workers at an Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N refinery in Texas was an "unlawful" effort to remove the United Steelworkers union (USW) representing the workers, according to a notice issued on Monday.

The NLRB asked an administrative law judge to issue back pay plus interest among other remedies to the more than 600 workers locked out of their jobs at Exxon's Beaumont, Texas, refinery and adjoining lube oil plant between May 2021 and March 2022. A hearing on the proposed remedies is scheduled for January.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)

