U.S. labor board begins reviewing ballots from Amazon workers in Alabama

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Labor Relations Board has begun reviewing ballots from Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O workers in Bessemer, Alabama, who have voted on whether to form a union.

Ballots were sent to more than 5,800 workers at the company's warehouse.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington)

