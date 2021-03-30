US Markets
AMZN

U.S. labor board begins reviewing ballots from Amazon workers in Alabama

Contributor
Nandita Bose Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

The U.S. National Labor Relations Board has begun reviewing ballots from Amazon.com Inc workers in Bessemer, Alabama, who have voted on whether to form a union.

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Labor Relations Board has begun reviewing ballots from Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O workers in Bessemer, Alabama, who have voted on whether to form a union.

Ballots were sent to more than 5,800 workers at the company's warehouse.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington)

((nandita.bose@thomsonreuters.com; +12023545868; Reuters Messaging: nandita.bose.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular