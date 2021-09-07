U.S. lab products provider Avantor to buy Masterflex in $2.9 bln deal

Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. lab products provider Avantor Inc AVTR.N said on Tuesday it would buy peristaltic pump manufacturer Masterflex from privately held Antylia Scientific in a $2.9 billion all-cash deal.

