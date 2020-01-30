US Markets

U.S. Justice Dept will hold meeting on Feb. 19 to discuss tech industry liability

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will hold a public meeting on Feb. 19 to discuss the future of a federal law which largely exempts online platforms from legal liability for the material their users post.

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will hold a public meeting on Feb. 19 to discuss the future of a federal law which largely exempts online platforms from legal liability for the material their users post. The meeting will examine the future of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which provides immunity to companies such as Facebook , Alphabet’s Google and Twitter for content posted by users, although companies can still be held liable for content that violates criminal or intellectual property law. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball and Nandita Bose in Washington Editing by Chris Reese) ((nandita.bose@thomsonreuters.com; +12023545868; Reuters Messaging: nandita.bose.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: INTERNET REGULATION/JUSTICE (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular