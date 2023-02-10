U.S. Justice Dept removes one classified document from Pence's home

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department removed one document marked classified and six other pages without such markings after a five-hour search of former Vice President Mike Pence's home on Friday, his adviser Devin O’Malley said in a statement.

(Reporting by Steve Holland in Washington, writing by Ismail Shakil; editing by Eric Beech)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.