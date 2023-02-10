US Markets

U.S. Justice Dept removes one classified document from Pence's home

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

February 10, 2023 — 02:39 pm EST

Written by Steve Holland for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department removed one document marked classified and six other pages without such markings after a five-hour search of former Vice President Mike Pence's home on Friday, his adviser Devin O’Malley said in a statement.

(Reporting by Steve Holland in Washington, writing by Ismail Shakil; editing by Eric Beech)

