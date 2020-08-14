Companies
BA

U.S. Justice Dept opens probe into ex-NASA official, Boeing over space contract: sources

Contributors
Joey Roulette Reuters
Eric M. Johnson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAREN DUCEY

The U.S. Justice Department has opened a criminal probe into whether NASA's former head of human spaceflight gave Boeing Co improper guidance during a lucrative lunar-lander contract competition, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

By Joey Roulette and Eric M. Johnson

WASHINGTON/SEATTLE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has opened a criminal probe into whether NASA's former head of human spaceflight gave Boeing Co BA.N improper guidance during a lucrative lunar-lander contract competition, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The Justice Department has sent subpoenas to NASA, Boeing and Doug Loverro, who led the space agency's marquee space travel program until he resigned in May, as part of a grand-jury investigation into the possible violation of federal procurement laws, the sources said.

In the probe, opened in June, prosecutors are focusing on communication between Loverro and Boeing space executive Jim Chilton in late January, during a blackout period for the Human Lunar Landing system competition, one of the sources said.

Representatives for Boeing and Loverro declined to comment. NASA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The probe was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette in Washington and Eric M. Johnson in Seattle)

((Eric.m.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +1 206 707 1218; Follow me on Twitter @ByEricMJohnson;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular