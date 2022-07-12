US Markets

U.S. Justice Dept launches task force to protect women's reproductive rights

Contributor
Sarah N. Lynch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JIM URQUHART

The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday unveiled a new task force that aims to protect women's reproductive healthcare freedom, after the Supreme Court last month overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling which recognized women's constitutional right to abortion. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch Editing by Chris Reese) ((sarah.n.lynch@thomsonreuters.com; 202-579-0289;)) nL1N2YT2FK

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday unveiled a new task force that aims to protect women's reproductive healthcare freedom, after the Supreme Court last month overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling which recognized women's constitutional right to abortion.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch Editing by Chris Reese)

((sarah.n.lynch@thomsonreuters.com; 202-579-0289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular