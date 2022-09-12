US Markets

U.S. Justice Dept issues dozens of subpoenas in Jan 6 probe, New York Times reports

Contributor
Eric Beech Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/U.S. Department of Justice

The U.S. Justice Department has issued about 40 subpoenas over the past week seeking information about efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election, the New York Times reported on Monday.

Adds Scavino's lawyer declined to comment

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has issued about 40 subpoenas over the past week seeking information about efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election, the New York Times reported on Monday.

Boris Epshteyn, a longtime Trump adviser, and Mike Roman, a campaign strategist for Trump, had their phones seized last week as evidence, the Times said, citing people familiar with the situation.

Dan Scavino, Trump's former social media director, was also among those who were subpoenaed, according to the paper, which said the group included low-level aides as well as senior advisers.

An attorney for Scavino, Stanley Woodward, declined to comment. Reuters was unable to contact Roman and Epshteyn.

The subpoenas seek information on a failed bid by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election by submitting alternative slates of fake electors.

The inquiry is also looking at the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

Some of the subpoenas also seek information on Trump's Save America political fundraising group, which the Times said was a new line of inquiry by the Justice Department.

(Reporting by Eric Beech, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((eric.beech@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; Reuters Messaging: eric.beech.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular