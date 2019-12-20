US Markets

U.S. Justice Dept and FCC fight state effort to block merger of Sprint, T-Mobile

Contributors
Diane Bartz Reuters
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The U.S. Justice Department and Federal Communications Commission filed in court on Friday to support a merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, the third and fourth largest wireless carriers.

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department and Federal Communications Commission filed in court on Friday to support a merger of T-Mobile TMUS.O and Sprint S.N, the third and fourth largest wireless carriers.

A group of state attorneys general have asked a federal judge to stop the deal, saying it would lead to higher prices for customers.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular