U.S. Justice Dept and FCC fight state effort to block merger of Sprint, T-Mobile
WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department and Federal Communications Commission filed in court on Friday to support a merger of T-Mobile TMUS.O and Sprint S.N, the third and fourth largest wireless carriers.
A group of state attorneys general have asked a federal judge to stop the deal, saying it would lead to higher prices for customers.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
