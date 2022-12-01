US Markets

U.S. Justice Department weighs new guidance on messaging apps, clawback policies -official

December 01, 2022 — 09:36 am EST

Written by Chris Prentice for Reuters ->

By Chris Prentice

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department's criminal division is weighing issuing additional guidance for corporations on employees' use of personal devices and third-party messaging applications, a top official said on Thursday.

The agency is also considering whether it needs to offer more guidance on how prosecutors weigh a company's executive clawback policies in investigations into corporate misconduct, said Nicole Argentieri, Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the agency's criminal division.

Use of ephemeral messaging applications can complicate a company's compliance efforts, Argentieri said at an industry conference.

Justice Department officials are meeting with counterparts at the Securities and Exchange Commission, defense attorneys, executive compensation experts and other regulators in crafting potential new guidance on how prosecutors may potentially reward companies for such policies, she said.

The remarks provide additional details on the agency's plans for handling enforcement of corporate misconduct. The Justice Department under President Joe Biden has already detailed a number of policy changes aimed at more aggressive policing of executives' wrongdoing.

US Markets
