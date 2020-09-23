US Markets
FB

U.S. Justice Department to propose changes to internet platforms immunity -- source

Contributors
David Shepardson Reuters
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REUTERS FILE PHOTO

The U.S. Justice Department will unveil later on Wednesday a proposal that seeks to limit legal protections for internet platforms on managing content, a person briefed on the matter confirmed.

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department will unveil later on Wednesday a proposal that seeks to limit legal protections for internet platforms on managing content, a person briefed on the matter confirmed.

The proposal, which takes aim at Facebook Inc FB.O, Twitter Inc TWTR.N and Alphabet Inc's Google GOOGL.O, would need congressional approval and is not likely to see action until next year at the earliest. President Donald Trump said in late May he would propose legislation to scrap or weaken the law that has protected internet companies, including Twitter, in an extraordinary attempt to regulate social media platforms where he has been criticized.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Chizu Nomiyama)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB TWTR GOOGL

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular