U.S. Justice Department to propose changes to internet platforms immunity -- source

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department will unveil later on Wednesday a proposal that seeks to limit legal protections for internet platforms on managing content, a person briefed on the matter confirmed.

The proposal, which takes aim at Facebook Inc FB.O, Twitter Inc TWTR.N and Alphabet Inc's Google GOOGL.O, would need congressional approval and is not likely to see action until next year at the earliest. President Donald Trump said in late May he would propose legislation to scrap or weaken the law that has protected internet companies, including Twitter, in an extraordinary attempt to regulate social media platforms where he has been criticized.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Chizu Nomiyama)

