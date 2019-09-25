U.S. Justice Department to open an antitrust investigation of Facebook - source

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department will open an antitrust investigation of Facebook, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

It will mark the fourth investigation of the social media company which also faces probes by the Federal Trade Commission, a group of state attorneys general led by New York and the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.