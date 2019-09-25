Markets

U.S. Justice Department to open an antitrust investigation of Facebook - source

Diane Bartz Reuters
The U.S. Justice Department will open an antitrust investigation of Facebook, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

It will mark the fourth investigation of the social media company which also faces probes by the Federal Trade Commission, a group of state attorneys general led by New York and the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

