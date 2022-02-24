U.S. Justice Department to block $13 bln deal by UnitedHealth - source

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department plans to file a lawsuit on Thursday in a bid to stop health insurer UnitedHealth Group UNH.N from buying Change Healthcare CHNG.O, according to a source familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru and Diane Bartz; Editing by Maju Samuel)

