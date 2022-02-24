US Markets
UNH

U.S. Justice Department to block $13 bln deal by UnitedHealth - source

Contributors
Dania Nadeem Reuters
Diane Bartz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

The U.S. Justice Department plans to file a lawsuit on Thursday in a bid to stop health insurer UnitedHealth Group from buying Change Healthcare, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department plans to file a lawsuit on Thursday in a bid to stop health insurer UnitedHealth Group UNH.N from buying Change Healthcare CHNG.O, according to a source familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru and Diane Bartz; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UNH CHNG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular