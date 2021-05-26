U.S. Justice Department starts probe on Archegos collapse - Bloomberg News

May 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the collapse of Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, which cost big global banks more than $10 billion in losses, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan sent requests for information to some banks that had worked with the investment firm, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

It is unclear what potential violations or entities were being examined, the report added

Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, defaulted on margin calls in March, which left banks nursing heavy losses after a fire sale of shares, including ViacomCBS VIAC.O and Discovery Inc DISCA.O, had been meant to act as collateral.

Credit Suisse CSGN.S lost more than $5 billion and Japan's Nomura 8604.T lost almost $3 billion. U.S. banks such as Goldman Sachs GS.N, which also acted as brokers for Archegos, suffered much lower losses.

A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan declined to comment. Archegos could not be reached for a comment.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Chris Prentice in Washington; editing by Uttaresh.V)

