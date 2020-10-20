Markets
U.S. Justice Department sets antitrust briefing; no mention of Google

Diane Bartz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

The U.S. Justice Department said that it would hold a media briefing on Tuesday on an antitrust announcement but did not mention Google.

The Justice Department is expected to sue Alphabet's Google GOOGL.O this week for allegedly breaking antitrust law in using its market power to grow its business.

