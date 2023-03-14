U.S. Justice Department, SEC investigating Silicon Valley Bank collapse - WSJ

(Adds details from the report)
March 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice and
the Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating the
collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a subsidiary of the defunct SVB
Financial Group
The investigations are also examining stock sales that SVB Financial's executives made days before the bank failed, the
report
said, adding that the Justice Department's probe involves the department's fraud prosecutors in Washington and San Francisco.
The SEC and a spokesperson for the Justice Department in Washington declined to comment. SVB did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The Journal report comes a day after SVB Financial Group and two top executives were sued by shareholders, who accused them of concealing how rising interest rates would leave its Silicon Valley Bank unit susceptible to a bank run.
The proposed class action lawsuit against SVB, Chief Executive Greg Becker and Chief Financial Officer Daniel Beck was filed in the federal court in San Jose, California.
