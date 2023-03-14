U.S. Justice Department, SEC investigating Silicon Valley bank collapse - WSJ

March 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a subsidiary of the defunct SVB Financial Group SIVB.O, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

