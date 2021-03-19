US Markets
U.S. Justice Department probing Visa over debit-card practices - WSJ

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating if Visa Inc is engaging in anticompetitive practices in the debit-card market, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Visa did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

