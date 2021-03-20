Markets
V

U.S. Justice Department Plans To Open Investigate Visa On Debit Practices

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Department of Justice has informed Visa (V) of its plans to open an investigation into Visa's U.S. debit practices and is cooperating with the department, the company said in a regulatory filing. "We believe Visa's U.S. debit practices are in compliance with applicable laws," the filing added.

Visa closed Friday's trading at $206.90, down 6.24%.

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an antitrust investigation into Visa Inc.'s practices regarding debit-card transactions. The department is looking into the network's rules for routing transactions both in stores and online, according to media reports. Representatives for the Justice Department declined to comment.

The Wall Street Journal said the Justice Department's antitrust division was looking in to whether Visa limited merchants' ability to route debit-card transactions over card networks that are often less expensive.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

V

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular