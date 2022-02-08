Companies
BA

U.S. Justice Department opposes Boeing 737 MAX families bid over plea deal

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said it opposes a legal bid by families of victims of the two 737 MAX crashes asking a judge to publicly declare the government violated their rights when it struck a plea deal with Boeing in January 2021.

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said it opposes a legal bid by families of victims of the two 737 MAX crashes asking a judge to publicly declare the government violated their rights when it struck a plea deal with Boeing BA.N in January 2021.

The Justice Department said in a court filing it opposed the request but "nevertheless, the government apologizes for not meeting and conferring with these crash victims’ beneficiaries before entering into" the Boeing deferred prosecution agreement "even though it had no legal obligation to do."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular