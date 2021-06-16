U.S. Justice Department drops probe of John Bolton's book

By Jan Wolfe and Eric Beech

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has closed its criminal investigation into whether a book by John Bolton about his time as President Donald Trump's national security adviser illegally disclosed classified information, Bolton's lawyer said on Wednesday.

The Justice Department also agreed to drop a civil lawsuit against Bolton that sought to recover money he made from the book, according to a court document filed in federal court in the District of Columbia.

"By ending these proceedings without in any way penalizing Ambassador Bolton or limiting his proceeds from the book, the Department of Justice has tacitly acknowledged that President Trump and his White House officials acted illegitimately,” attorney Charles Cooper said in a statement.

Sarah Tinsley, a spokesperson for Bolton, said in a statement that the reversal was a "complete vindication" for the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe and Eric Beech

