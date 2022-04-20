Commodities
U.S. Justice Department appeals transportation mask ruling

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday appealed a judge's ruling ending a mask mandate on public transportation and airplanes, a spokesman said, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the measure was still needed.

A U.S. district judge ruled on Monday that the mandates, which apply to planes, trains and other public transportation, were unlawful. The Justice Department said it would appeal the ruling if the CDC determined the 14-month-old mandate was still needed.

The CDC said on Wednesday it had asked the Justice Department to proceed with the appeal and that "an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health."

Given the CDC's assessment, the Justice Department filed a notice of appeal in the case, titled "Health Freedom Defense Fund, Inc., et al., v. Biden, et al.", department spokesperson Anthony Coley wrote on Twitter.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

