US Markets
TSLA

U.S. jury finds Tesla and Musk not liable in case over take-private tweet

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

February 03, 2023 — 06:00 pm EST

Written by Jody Godoy and Hyun Joo Jin for Reuters ->

Feb 3 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Friday found Tesla Inc TSLA.O and CEO Elon Musk not liable in a securities fraud case over a tweet that he had lined up funding to take the electric car company private.

Plaintiffs have claimed billions in damages and the decision also had been seen as important for Musk himself, who has aggressively fought any charges that he was guilty and defended his ability to tweet broadly.

(Reporting by Jody Godoy in California and Hyun Joo Jin in San Francisco Editing by Noeleen Walder, Peter Henderson and Matthew Lewis)

((Jody.Godoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.