U.S. jury finds Credit Suisse did not rig forex market

By Jody Godoy

Oct 20 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury found that Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S did not conspire with the world's largest banks to rig prices in the foreign exchange market between 2007 and 2013, handing the bank a win as it works to restructure and put a string of scandals behind it.

(Reporting by Jody Godoy; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Jody.Godoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

