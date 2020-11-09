US Markets
U.S. junk bonds soar on optimism about Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Kate Duguid Reuters
NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The riskiest U.S. corporate bonds reached their highest since March on Monday morning, moving in step with U.S. stock indexes, after Pfizer Inc PFE.N said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective.

The iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF HYG.P - an exchange-traded fund which tracks the U.S. junk-bond market - rose to its highest since March 4 as Wall Street opened at record highs. In mid-morning trade it retraced some of those gains but remained up 1.38% at $86.40.

Markit's North American High-Yield CDX Index CDXHY5Y=MG - which tracks the cost to insure high-yield corporate debt and is a proxy for the junk market - rose as far as 108.47%, the highest since Feb. 21, as investors bought the contract betting on fewer credit defaults.

